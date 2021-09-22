PBS Fort Wayne holding flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – PBS Fort Wayne is partnering with Super Shot to offer flu vaccines to people six months of age and older and COVID-19 vaccines to those 12 years old and older during PBS Fort Wayne’s Explorer Day event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parkview Field.

The free clinic will be held inside Parkview Field’s Lincoln Pavilion, just outside the Douglas Street entrance, PBS said. Anyone wanting to get a vaccine at this clinic must show their ID, plus an insurance card if they have insurance. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Two different flu vaccines will be available: This flu season’s quadrivalent vaccine as an injection is going to be available for to those six months of age and older, and as a flu mist (nasal) vaccine for those two years of age and older.

Super Shot will be administering the Pfizer-brand vaccine to anyone 12 and older wanting the vaccine. For those getting their first shot in this two-vaccine series, the second vaccination will be scheduled to be given to them later at an area Super Shot clinic, PBS said.

Walk-in patients are welcome, but anyone wishing to pre-register themselves or family members can do so by calling Super Shot at 260-424-7468.