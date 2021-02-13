Paulding County schools prepare for staff vaccinations

PAULDING COUNTY, Oh. (WANE) — Schools in Paulding County are prepping their staff to receive COVID vaccines next week.

At 1,551, Paulding County has had the fewest cases of COVID-19 reported across the state of Ohio.

As their schools prepare to offer vaccinations to their staff who would like one, superintendents said the county’s success in keeping the virus low shows in their schools.

“Naturally, the rural nature helps,” said Paulding Exempted Schools Superintendent Ken Amstutz. “I think that our, our teachers and our administration has taken a very serious because we quite frankly want to be in school.”

On Friday, February 19 Wayne Trace and Antwerp Local Schools are set to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as a part of the Ohio’s vaccination deployment program. While it is a welcome addition to their prevention, Wayne Trace Local Schools Superintendent Benjamin Winans said it is not likely to impact numbers at Wayne Trace, who has managed to keep in-person classes for most of the school year.

“I look at it as I guess something that I’m glad that it’s going to be offered to our staff because they’ve been here in person since August,” said Winans. “I don’t see a great change with this for our district personally because we haven’t had a ton of cases.”

Winans said Wayne Trace is lucky that they have three buildings across their district as opposed to Paulding and Antwerp, so they have more room for social distancing. Both Antwerp Local Schools and Paulding Exempted Schools have also managed to stay all in-person for learning, with the exception of about one to two weeks throughout the year. Antwerp Superintendent Martin Miller said their district is even seeing lower-than-normal absences for standard winter illnesses.

“Last year at this time on this day, we had 67 students absent out of 760,” said Miller. “We have blue going on. Today we have 39. So we have had a number of kids absent in the midst of a pandemic that we had last year on February, 12.”

Antwerp will vaccinate staff five people at a time until the 76 employees set to be vaccinated have made it through. According to Winans, 50 percent of the staff teaching for Wayne Trace Local Schools are opting to get vaccines. Of Paulding’s 210 person staff, Amstutz believes that around 145 people are choosing to get the vaccine at the school while noting that some have been able to receive the vaccine already because of their age or other distinctions.

Paulding County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Bill Edwards said the county has given out about 1,500 vaccines since the state started distributing. The county’s hospital and the health department each receive 100 vaccines per week from the state. Edwards said that number is determined by the population size of each county. Over 500 people in Paulding County are on a waitlist to receive the vaccine.

While Edwards said more vaccinated people would likely help slow spread, the nature of living in a rural county has helped in keeping their numbers low compared to the rest of the state.

“Based on the population, we’re able to social distance,” said Edwards. “We don’t even have any cities, just villages. We don’t have high-rise office buildings or high-rise apartment buildings where people are coming in contact with each other more often than what they do in a rural setting, so yes, being less populated has helped us with the spread and containment of the disease.”

Antwerp will hold a remote learning day as teachers receive the vaccinations, while Wayne Trace will resume in-person classes after a two-hour delay. Paulding Exempted Schools is still deciding what their schedule will look like when they receive the vaccine the following week.