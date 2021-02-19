Paulding County educators get COVID-19 vaccine

ANTWERP, Oh. (WANE) — Educators in Paulding County, Ohio received their first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

It is a part of the state’s vaccination program designed to get the state’s schools back to in-person learning by March 1. The Paulding County Health Department vaccinated staff at Wayne Trace Local Schools in the morning while staff at Antwerp Local Schools got their vaccines in the afternoon. The department expected to administer around 150 vaccines between the two districts.

Antwerp scheduled a remote learning day so their staff did not have to worry about any side effects.

So far this year, Antwerp has managed to only have a few cases of COVID-19 among their staff and students and as a result, have been able to stay in-person for instruction for the large majority of their school year. Antwerp Superintendent Martin Miller said because of their low number of cases, they do not anticipate the vaccine having a major impact on their day-to-day school life, but they are hopeful that going forward the vaccine will cut back even further on absences related to the pandemic.

“Vaccines have been helpful throughout history for a variety of reasons and so in this case I think at some point almost all Americans will get this so we’re happy to get it right away,” said Miller. “That way we can continue through the next few months with our schooling and hopefully have less interference than we had before with staff having to miss because they had COVID-19 so the vaccination is just another layer of protection.”

Miller credits their pandemic precautions as one of the main reasons for their smooth school year. The school has seat dividers on their lunch tables that list the name of every student who sits in each spot to allow for quicker tracing when there are coronavirus cases. While it has been an adjustment, he said that the staff has adapted well.

When it came to getting the vaccine, he said it was a mixed bag of reactions.

“There were those who said, yeah, sign me up I want to be first, and then there was the apprehension that people have, which is everywhere,” said Miller. “Then, there were some people in between who joined on and there were some people near the end here who still had some apprehension, but I’m living proof that I got the shot and didn’t even know I got it and am doing fine right now.”

Miller also commended his staff for how they have been adapting to educating during the pandemic as a whole.

“There’s no playbook on how to deal with this,” said Miller. “We typically had a pattern of how to do school and we’ve all had to learn a whole new way of doing this and so we could be depressed and down on this but, hey, why not make the best of this and try to do what we know we do best and educate kids and find ways to do that, keep them encouraged.”

Antwerp and Wayne Trace will get their second round of the vaccine on March 19. Currently, Paulding Exempted Schools is set to get their first round of the vaccine during the week of February 22.