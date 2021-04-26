Parkview and Meijer to offer walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Parkview Health announced Monday it will begin offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

Walk-in appointments are subject to availability based on the clinic’s capacity each day. Walk-ins will only be accommodated between the hours of noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Appointments are still strongly encouraged and will be given priority.

Meijer is also accepting walk-up vaccination appointments at its pharmacies. Every Meijer store will have a minimum of 100 doses per week for customers to get the vaccine at their convenience. Doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, call 211 or visit ourshot.in.gov.