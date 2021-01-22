Parkview physician takes part in statewide COVID-19 vaccine town hall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Health experts around the state. including one from the Fort Wayne area, took part in a virtual Town Hall this evening that aired on WANE 15.

It was called COVID-19 Vaccine: Know the Facts. Panelists talked about the current supply of the vaccine, its effectiveness, and how it’s being distributed. Parkview physician Dr. Hariom Joshi was part of the discussion. When asked about when he first realized that the coronavirus was more serious than a standard flu, he said the signs were there early on.

“We relied on the data from China at that point in time and we realized that the data does not suggest that this is like a flu,” said Joshi. “If I look back, I wish this was just like a flu. It would have been much easier on all of us, but that was the time when we saw that this was much more than a flu and the thing is, this was pretty much a new thing at that time so nobody knew how deadly it was going to be, how easier it was going to spread.”

Through the difficult moments frontline workers have faced trying to treat patients with the virus while dealing with a scarcity of supplies and space, he said that having a solid support system in every corner of his life made all the difference.

“My biggest strength is my work family as well as my home family. I have my nurses, my RT’s, my EVS people, pharmacists, they’re my back of bone, my strength when I’m at work. When I go home, I spend time with my family, my kid, and just try to relax. At the end of the day, I tell myself that I came to this profession to help the people.”

Still, Joshi said the pandemic is outside the realm of what they were trained for. Despite how serious the virus remains, he added that when it comes to the current situation there are reasons to remain positive.

“There’s always a hope,” said Joshi. “Whenever we see a patient in the ICU we always hope that they can make through it and as we are knowing more and more science, new and newer methods of treatment, our hope is that we get much and much better in terms of taking care of this patient but still these are some of the sickest patients I have seen in my life.”