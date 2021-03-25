Parkview opens clinic for those suffering from long term effects of COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Not everyone who has contracted COVID-19 has made a full recovery. Some people suffer with long term symptoms such as brain fog, muscle weakness, fatigue and loss of taste and smell. Those who suffer from these long-term effects are known as “long haulers.”

As a result, Parkview has opened a first of its kind in Indiana Post-COVID Clinic to treat and provide support for those with long-term symptoms.

“We don’t know for certain the long-term impacts of a novel virus like COVID-19, but we can help patients manage symptoms and offer hope for recovery,” said Fen Lei Chang, MD, PhD, medical director, Parkview Neurosciences. “Evaluation will be individualized based on each person’s concerns, and management recommendations will be based on the most up-to-date, evidence-based medical practice. Our goal is to restore the function and wellbeing of our patients one at a time. Though the Parkview Post-COVID Clinic will be limited to begin with, it’s important we start somewhere.”

Due to the emerging nature of post-COVID treatment, the clinic’s initial capacity will be limited, and patients will need to obtain a referral through their Parkview Physicians Group primary care provider.

Patients must be at least 18 years old, have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, and have lingering symptoms at least four weeks post-diagnosis.