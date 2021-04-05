Parkview, Lutheran to continue requiring masks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s two hospital groups will continue to require masks in their facilities.

Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network both issued statements Monday, the eve before Indiana’s COVID-19 restrictions – including the statewide mask mandate – are lifted.

Parkview Health said:

Parkview Health will continue to require masks in all our facilities, including the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for healthcare providers. We appreciate everyone who continues to follow our universal masking policies for the safety of our patients, visitors and co-workers.

Lutheran Health said:

Lutheran Health Network will continue to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19, including masking. All visitors and staff are required to wear masks inside Lutheran Health Network hospitals and clinics. All safety efforts remain in place LHN COVID-Safe Care. The community’s ongoing support is appreciated.

Both hospital groups said they encourage residents to wear masks in public places and get the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as practice safety measures including social distancing and strong hand hygiene.