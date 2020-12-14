Parkview Health to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health is prepared to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to the first group of eligible healthcare workers as early as Monday, with mass vaccination set to begin Tuesday.

The first round of vaccines will be allocated to healthcare personnel who have the potential for exposure to COVID-19 patients or infectious material. Those eligible will be notified by their employer, professional organization or licensing agency and register online for an appointment.

Parkview anticipates to receive about 2,000 doses of the vaccine this week and 8,000 doses next week, based on allocations from the Indiana State Department of Health. Vaccines will be administered at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.

“Having a vaccine is a huge step in the fight against COVID-19,” said Chief Quality and Safety Officer Jeffrey Boord. “As one of the first health care organizations to receive shipment of the vaccine, Parkview has set up a clinic that will allow those first eligible recipients to be vaccinated as safely and efficiently as possible. We strongly encourage those meet the IDOH criteria to be vaccinated and help begin to protect our communities.”

Parkview will also vaccinate eligible healthcare workers from other organizations in Allen, Huntington and Whitley Counties.

The vaccination clinic at the Mirro Center is not open to the general public at this time.