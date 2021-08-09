Parkview Health keeps COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place at all facilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the protection of patients, visitors and co-workers, Parkview Health announced that its health and safety guidelines will remain in place at all Parkview facilities.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, face masks are required at all Parkview locations, including hospitals and Parkview Physicians Group offices. The guideline is for all patients and guests over the age of two and applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Visitor restrictions also remain in place but details vary by location, Parkview Health said. The most up-to-date visitor information can be found under Facility & Service Updates at Parkview.com/COVID19 under each facility’s name.

Parkview Health is encouraging patients and visitors to familiarize themselves with the guidelines before arrival.

“We appreciate the public’s help in protecting the health and safety of everyone at Parkview. By following these guidelines, you’re helping our co-workers continue to provide excellent care for the community,” said Jeffrey Boord, MD, MPH, chief quality and safety officer, Parkview Health. “We also encourage everyone to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask indoors at any public building, and to get vaccinated for COVID-19. These measures will help slow the spread of the virus, protecting the well-being of our entire community.”

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit Parkview.com/covidvaccine.