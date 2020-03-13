Parkview Health implements ‘precautionary measures’ to deal with COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health will implement “precautionary measures” at its hospitals and facilities as the threat of the coronavirus grows.

“Parkview is committed to doing everything we can to mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” said Jeffrey Boord, MD, MPH, chief quality and safety officer, Parkview Health. “These measures are being put in place to protect everyone who comes to a Parkview facility – to work, receive care or be with their loved ones. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our community as we address the COVID-19 pandemic declared by the World Health Organization.”

Visitor restrictions

Until further notice, all Parkview hospitals have implemented the following visitor restrictions:

• Visitors are limited to one adult (at least 18 years old) per patient. This could include a designated family member or spouse/domestic partner.

• No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department (except for a parent or guardian of a minor).

• No visitors of any age with respiratory or flu-like symptoms (cold, cough, fever, muscle aches) will be allowed to visit patients or wait in the facility.

• No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit patients.

• Cafeteria services are limited to staff and individuals visiting a patient.

Hospital entrances

To help manage the flow of patients and visitors, some non-essential hospital entrances may be closed. Valet services have been temporarily suspended. Staff will be stationed in parking lots to aid patients who may need assistance getting to the entrance.

Personal protective equipment

To safeguard supplies, face masks have been removed from public areas. Staff will provide direction to patients or visitors who may need masks or other personal protective equipment.

Volunteer services

Parkview’s volunteer services, which aid in a variety of programs, have been temporarily suspended.

Social distancing

Wherever possible, Parkview Health is practicing social distancing, which means limiting close contact with others, especially in large groups. Community events, classes and non-essential meetings may be cancelled or postponed. Contact the organizer if you are unsure about the status of a specific event, class or meeting.

Human resources

As the largest employer in northeast Indiana, Parkview Health is actively implementing procedures to support and protect its more than 13,000 co-workers. Guidelines for travel, remote work, paid time off, exposure risk and other key areas have been put in place, and human resources continues to proactively take measures that will support our ability to serve the community.

Free COVID-19 screening

As a reminder, Parkview Health is offering two free, easy-to-use screening options specific to COVID-19. People with symptoms or concerns specific to COVID-19 can either:

Visit parkview.com/covid19screening for detailed self-triage information Call 1-877-PPG-TODAY (1-877-774-8632) for a free phone screening

Both options are available 24/7 and offer prompt guidance while limiting exposure to others.

All other patient care

Patients with minor health concerns unrelated to COVID-19 may wish to utilize telehealth resources to reduce their exposure risk. Parkview’s two mobile applications, Parkview MyChart and Parkview OnDemand both offer virtual visits with a provider.

Patients with standing appointments, ongoing care plans or other health concerns should contact their providers prior to cancelling or rescheduling appointments.

Latest Coronavirus Developments: