Parkview Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic staying at Parkview Mirro Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health has announced that its COVID-19 vaccine clinic will not be moving as originally planned, it will remain at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, located at 10622 Parkview Plaza Dr.

The clinic is vaccinating individuals ages 12 and up and can provide first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic is currently open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but hours are subject to change based on demand.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made by visiting the Indiana Department of Health’s website. Walk-ins are accepted but will be subject to availability.