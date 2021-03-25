Parkview COVID command at Mirro Center to end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s another sign of light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.

After 386 days, Parkview Health will shut down the COVID command center at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, the building largely known as a community event center on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus.

As the pandemic began in March, 2020, Parkview established the Incident Command Center to coordinate operations and manage resources. “We’re pulling back,” says Mike Eckroth, Parkview’s Director of Emergency Management. “We’ve been successful in normalizing operations here at Parkview.”

Eckroth says the key factors are the drop in cases and hospitalizations along with the rise in vaccinations among the high-risk populations. “The more we get towards herd immunity, we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, which is great news.”

He quickly adds, “The pandemic is certainly not over. We have a long road to recovery, both here at Parkview and within the community.”

“While the physical command center may not be here, we may reactivate if things become worse for the community and worse for the hospital. While I don’t foresee that happening in the near future, we’ll certainly continue to coordinate efforts to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to move through this pandemic.”

Eckroth says the command center allowed decision makers from the hospital, public health partners, emergency management and law enforcement to gather safely and all be “pulling in the same direction. In a incident this large, it’s critical that we’re communicating. Face to face communication really can’t be beat.”

The vaccine center at Mirro will continue into the foreseeable future.