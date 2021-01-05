Parkview administering second doses of two-part COVID vaccine treatment

It was another landmark day in Fort Wayne’s battle against the coronavirus Monday. Parkview Health started giving out second doses of the two-part COVID-19 vaccine treatment.

As of end of day Saturday, the health provider had given out 7,114 first doses of the shot. After 17 to 21 days, those folks are allowed to get the next dose.

“Once you get your second shot, you get your sticker that says I am vaccinated,” said Parkview Health Vice President of Nursing Informatics Michelle Charles.

Charles said the first dose gives someone 50 percent immunity from the virus. The second dose takes them to 95 percent.

Parkview Health gave out 156 second doses Tuesday.

“So we want all the way,” Charles said. “We don’t want it just half. We want all of it and you’ll really feel safe. That’s the importance of getting the second shot.”

Right now, Parkview is only vaccinating those in Phase 1-A of the Indiana’s vaccination plan. That includes all people working in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious material.

Charles said this is just the beginning phase, but a great sign of the community doing its part to reach herd immunity.

“I could be one of the people who’s working in the ICU whose exposed to patients, and I can know I can go home and I’m safe or I can take care of my patients and know I’m safe,” she said. “This is what we’re really driving towards, to kill this virus where it stands. We know that in order for us to get herd immunity from this virus we have to get 80 to 85 percent of people vaccinated and that is our goal. We want to live in a community where people feel safe, they feel comfortable getting the vaccine, and understand the importance of getting the vaccine.”

Parkview will take part in Phase 1-B vaccinations, which treats the vulnerable, those at high risk of dying from COVID. It’s yet to be determined if they’ll participate in Phase 2.