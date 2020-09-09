Parkview adds new lab machine to speed up virus testing

As part of the Indiana Department of Health’s lab testing network, Parkview Regional Medical Center received a Roche cobas® 6800 in August and began processing COVID-19 tests on Sept. 1. (Parkview Health)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health has added a new lab machine that will speed up the turnout time for coronavirus tests – with most results available in under 24 hours.

A Roche cobas® 6800 machine used to process COVID-19 tests is shown. (Parkview Health)

The health network announced Wednesday it has joined the Indiana State Department of Health’s lab testing network. As part of the network, Parkview has received a new Roche cobas machine in the lab at Parkview Regional Medical Center that will allow it to process a high volume of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests.

Parkview Health had previously relied on outside labs for processing COVID-19 tests, with results averaging three days or more. The new lab machine is expected to run about 400 tests each day, and produce results in less than 24 hours.

“We are incredibly grateful for the help of Gov. Eric Holcomb, as well as Dr. Kris Box, Dr. Lindsay Weaver and Dr. Sara Blosser with the state Department of Health,” said Jeff Boord, M.D., chief quality and safety officer, Parkview Health. “Due to national demand, we would not have been able to obtain this equipment without the state’s support. We are happy to join their lab network to enable more efficient testing in our region and elsewhere as needed.”

Parkview will process tests for the state as needed, and will offer lab services to other healthcare providers in the region.

“One of our top priorities throughout this pandemic has been to expand access to testing and reduce the time people spend waiting for their results,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Our lab testing network is helping to achieve both of those goals by creating Indiana solutions, and we are glad to have Parkview Health as a partner.”