Parkview adds COVID-19 symptom checker to website

Parkview Health has added a free COVID-19 Symptom Checker to its website. Available at parkview.com/covid19symptomchecker, the interactive tool allows patients to complete a self-assessment and be directed to appropriate care.

If you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed, you can use the Symptom Checker to walk through a self-assessment and get feedback on recommended next steps.

“We recognize that many people have concerns and questions about COVID-19,” said Joshua Kline, MD, chief medical officer, Parkview Physicians Group (PPG). “Fortunately, most people have mild symptoms that do not require medical care or testing. By using the Symptom Checker, you can receive direction in just a few clicks.”

The Symptom Checker replaces Parkview’s previous online screening webpage for COVID-19. The new, more robust tool has been updated to follow the latest clinical guidance and direct patients to more options for treatment, including virtual health care, or in-person care at one of PPG’s respiratory clinics or in an emergency room.

Parkview reminds users it’s important to remember that the Symptom Checker is an educational tool. It doesn’t replace medical care, and patients should always call 911 or go to a nearby emergency room for urgent medical situations.