FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Roanoke native and Huntington North High School graduate, Julie Reust, is working in New York City on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reust moved to New York City, New York in 2010 to pursue a career in healthcare research. She had been conducting research prior to the pandemic, but now all of her focus has shifted to helping with COVID-19 tests.