Pandemic may add to mental stress for college students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Colleges are starting up with their fall semester, but could the pandemic make the year more stressful for students than they are expecting?

College can be a stressful experience on its own but throw in a pandemic and it suddenly becomes a lot more complicated. Psychiatrist Dr. Jay Fawver with Mind-Body Medicine said that during the pandemic, most college students will likely not be too phased by having to do things like wear masks or increase hand sanitizing. Instead, it is the future and what it may or may not have in store that could lead to heightened mental difficulties like anxiety or depression.

“[The students are] trying to consider what they’re going to be doing with their careers,” said Fawver. “The problem with that will be, this is putting a delay on that, and they wonder with great uncertainty what’s going to happen next.”

For Purdue Fort Wayne student Dorion Jones is a Resident Assistant for student housing and because of that said he not only had the luxury of steady employment through the pandemic but that he was able to be involved in some of the precaution talks at PFW. That experience eased some of his worries, but he is more concerned about the opportunities for some of his peers.

“For some of the students who have gone away and are now coming back, I know some opportunities will be scarce so I’m moreso worried for other people than for myself at the moment because I’ve been here the entire time,” said Jones.

“I was just nervous they were going to say completely online classes and nobody was able to move into the housing or anything,” said IU Fort Wayne student MaKenna Davis. “That’s probably been the biggest struggle throughout the whole entire thing for me, is whether we’re going home next week or something if there’s an outbreak. It’s just not knowing.”

Jones also wonders how many students will follow the COVID-19 recommendations.

“While precautions may be set in place, everybody’s not going to want to follow them,” said Jones. “Everybody’s not going to want to wear a mask, everyone’s not going to want to social distance.”

Fawver said it is not just the uncertainty that can but on strain on mental health. Keeping a solid routine is one of the things people can do to minimize their anxiety or depression.

“Our mental health can be compromised based on the lack of sleep schedule, based on a change in our productivity,” said Fawver. “If you think about it, a change is a stress, stress causes you a greater likelihood to have mental health difficulties.”

What that routine is, depends on the person. Fawver said the most important thing is that it is productive, like blocking out a specific study time or working a part-time job. Keeping consistent bedtimes and morning alarms with nine hours of sleep is also important. Having a routine is what helped Davis get through her final semester of high school earlier in the year when the pandemic first hit.

“I just kind of forced myself to kind of get out of bed at a good time,” said Davis. “I would make myself go outside and kind of just get some exercise or going to the gym when it was open.”

Davis and Jones said that when it comes to the pandemic, their plan is to stay positive. For MaKenna, that means reminding herself of all of the positive things in her life.

“Moreso during quarantine if I was sad or feeling bad for myself about senior year, I start thinking about how these are seniors are going to be feeling this year,” Davis said. She feels lucky she got at least one regular semester of her senior year of high school before the pandemic hit.

As for Jones, he finds comfort in activities that make him happy.

“I do like to pray and read my scriptures. That does help me keep things under control, I guess you could say. Being a music major, music is one of my go-to’s. I like to listen to calming music.”

Fawver also points to the current recommendation of social distancing as something that could negatively impact students’ mental health, especially if their schools have gone virtual for the semester and extra curriculars have been canceled.

“It runs totally in the face of everything we advise people who are having difficulty with depression,” said Fawver. “We want people with depression to socialize and be interactive and we’re maintaining a distance now and this goes for not only the school community but also the church community, various social communities. They’re having to distance right now. That’s the biggest stress that people are having.”