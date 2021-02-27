Pandemic challenges also give some teams chances to bond

Loyola Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig, center, looks to pass as Valparaiso’s Jacob Ognacevic (34) and Ben Krikke defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Loyola Chicago won 54-52. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Basketball teams in the Missouri Valley Conference are mostly playing two-game series on consecutive days on the same court.

It has been an ongoing effort to cut back on travel during the pandemic. Players have more time to grow together when they’re spending more time in one town rather than heading right back to campus.

South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson says it’s weird and reminds him of his younger days playing AAU.