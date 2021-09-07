Over 7,100 COVID-19 cases reported throughout Indiana schools last week

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Thousands of new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in schools across the state, including in northeast Indiana.

On Tuesday, Indiana’s Department of Health released their weekly dashboard for COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and other staff. 6,322 new cases were reported among students. 338 were reported among teachers, and 488 came from other staff.

Source: Indiana Department of Health

Last week, over 6,100 cases were reported between students, staff and teachers. Since the 2021-22 school year began, more than 17,000 Hoosier students have tested positive COVID-19.

The number of new COVID-19 cases among students is already outpacing the number of cases reported in early Fall 2020. Source: Indiana Department of Health

Tuesday’s update comes as more districts are deciding to reimplement a mask mandate. Northwest Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools are requiring face coverings for teachers and students for the foreseeable future.

East and Southwest Allen County Schools will discuss the topic during their respective school board meetings on Tuesday night. According to the IDOH’s COVID-19 dashboard, at least one COVID-19 case has been reported at every school within SACS and all but two within EACS.

Across the state, 1,639 schools have reported at least one COVID-19 cases since they were first reported in Fall 2020. 729 schools have yet to report any case data.