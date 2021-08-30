Over 6,100 COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana schools last week

INDIANAPOLIS – New COVID-19 cases in schools continue to increase just weeks into a new school year.

On Monday, the state department of health updated their weekly dashboard for COVID-19 cases in schools. 5,529 new cases were reported among students. 257 were reported among teachers, and 355 came from other staff.

Source: Indiana Department of Health

Last week, over 3,500 COVID-19 cases were reported among students throughout the state.

Monday’s update comes as various school districts have already had to shift to virtual learning due to a high number of COVID-19 cases and students in quarantine, including in northeast Indiana.

Lane Middle School sixth graders had to move to remote learning last week due to hundreds of students in quarantine. However, the IDOH reported less than five new COVID-19 cases among students in the past week.

East Noble High School also had to move to virtual learning last week. The school reported 43 new COVID-19 cases among students. That brings the school’s total number of COVID-19 student cases to 139.

Finally, Smith-Green Community Schools reported 15 new COVID-19 cases among students this past week. The school district announced last week they were moving to eLearning through Labor Day due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Across the state, 1,964 schools have reported at least one COVID-19 case since they were first reported in Fall 2020. 126 schools have not had a COVID-19 case, and 278 have yet to report any case data.

Few northeast Indiana schools have either not had a confirmed COVID-19 case. They are listed below: