Over 5,600 COVID-19 cases reported throughout Indiana schools last week

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana’s Department of Health reported a notable decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in schools last week.
On Tuesday, Indiana’s Department of Health released their weekly dashboard for COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and other staff. 4,996 new cases were reported among students. 254 were reported among teachers, and 397 came from other staff.
Last week, over 7,100 cases were reported combined between students, faculty and staff. Since the 2021-22 school year began, 22,236 students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Across the state, 1,741 schools have reported at least one COVID-19 cases since data became available in Fall 2020. 627 schools have yet to report any case data.