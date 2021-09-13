Over 5,600 COVID-19 cases reported throughout Indiana schools last week

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana’s Department of Health reported a notable decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in schools last week.

On Tuesday, Indiana’s Department of Health released their weekly dashboard for COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and other staff. 4,996 new cases were reported among students. 254 were reported among teachers, and 397 came from other staff.

Source: Indiana Department of Health

Last week, over 7,100 cases were reported combined between students, faculty and staff. Since the 2021-22 school year began, 22,236 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

New cases reported in schools declined when compared to the previous week. Source: Indiana Department of Health

Across the state, 1,741 schools have reported at least one COVID-19 cases since data became available in Fall 2020. 627 schools have yet to report any case data.