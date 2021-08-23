Over 3,000 COVID-19 student cases reported throughout Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — According to the new state data released on Monday, COVID-19 cases among students and teachers are on the rise.

Based on the latest update from Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH), 3,504 new student cases were confirmed through the state last week. Nearly 172 new cases were also reported among teachers and staff. Every week the state sends out numbers of students, teachers, and staff members who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last week.

A total of 1,948 schools have one or more cases of COVID-19 with 138 schools with no reported cases. The schools with the most COVID-19 cases in northeast Indiana are:

Columbia City High School ; 139 students and 22 teachers

; 139 students and 22 teachers Carroll High School ; 132 students (10 new) and 8 staff

; 132 students (10 new) and 8 staff Jay County JR/SR High School; 121 students (9 new), 11 teachers and 12 staff

121 students (9 new), 11 teachers and 12 staff Bishop Dwenger High School; 84 students, 7 teachers and 6 staff

84 students, 7 teachers and 6 staff Homestead Senior High School ; 62 students (6 new) and 8 staff

; 62 students (6 new) and 8 staff Leo JR/SR High School; 58 students and 7 teachers

Statewide students between the ages of 15- and 19-years-old make up more than 44% of the COVID-19 cases followed by students from 10- to 14-years-old at 36%. Male students overall are getting diagnosed with COVID more than females but only by 1%.

The majority of teachers and staff members getting diagnosed with COVID-19 are between the ages of 40 to 49. Teachers and staff between 440 to 49 years old make up 26% of the positive COVID cases followed by teachers and staff between ages 30 to 39 which makes up 23% and teachers and staff between the ages 50-59 makeup 22%.

Several area schools have not reported anything to the Indiana State Health Department:

Bethlehem Lutheran School (Wells County)

Conerstone College Prep School (Allen County)

Conerstone Christian School (Noble County)

Cuba Mennonite School (Allen County)

East Allen Career Center (Allen County)

Emmanuel Christian School (Wabash County)

Fellowship Haven Bible School (Allen County)

Hertiage Mission (Allen County)

Horizon Christian Academy (Allen County)

Next Level Academy (Steuben County)

Northeast IN Special ED Coop (Noble County)

Pierceton Woods Academy (Kosciusko County)

Roanoke Baptist School (Allen County)

Saint Paul Lutheran School (Allen County)

Saint Paul Parish School (Grant County)

Saint Joesph School (DeKalb County)

Timothy L. Johnson Academy Middle School (Allen County)

Wesleyan Heritage Academy (Wells County)

Whitko Career Academy (Whitley County)

Zion Lutheran Schools (Adams County)

Right now only Fort Wayne Community Schools have a mask mandate in place while East Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools recommend students and staff wear masks but don’t require them.

Click here to access the IDOH COVID-19 dashboard, which includes data on new cases for each Indiana school.