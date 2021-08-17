Over 1,000 COVID-19 student cases reported throughout Indiana schools last week

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – As a new school year is underway throughout Indiana, new COVID-19 cases among students and staff have already reached levels not seen since late winter.

Based on the latest update from Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH), 1,452 new student cases were confirmed throughout the state last week. Nearly 200 new cases were also reported among teachers and staff.

Source: Indiana Department of Health

New COVID-19 cases in schools have already surpassed levels compared to a similar time last year. In September 2020, the first month that the IDOH began reporting COVID-19 cases in schools, the department reported their first daily case total over 100 on Sep. 29. In August 2021, there have been six days where the department reported 100 or more student cases.

Daily COVID-19 cases reported among students. Indiana’s Department of Health began tracking data on student cases on Sep. 17, 2020 (source: Indiana Department of Health)

The surge in COVID-19 cases in schools comes as many Indiana districts, including Fort Wayne Community Schools, are opting to reinstate mask mandates due to the delta variant.

Click here to access the IDOH COVID-19 dashboard, which includes data on new cases for each Indiana school.