Order to close schools creating more stress for graduating seniors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Breaks from school are designed to reduce stress — not create more.

When high school seniors Dakota Keller and Michael Cooper found out they would not be going back to school this spring at the Governor’s orders, the anxiety was immediate.

“I was one week away from finishing, being done with my credits and graduating, and then they decided to shut down schools,” said Keller, a senior enrolled in the Continuing Education Program at the Anthis Career Center.

Keller said final exams were all that was left for him to do and is at a loss. Until he graduates, his plan of joining the military is at a standstill.

“That’s pretty much what I want to do. Is get my diploma and move on to the next step, but this is postponing a lot of plans,” Keller said. “I don’t know who to get ahold of. They said the schools would start reaching out, but I am just waiting on someone to reach out to me.”

Michael Cooper earned all his welding certificates by attending Anthis in the afternoons while going to Northside High School. He is still holding out hope to walk at graduation, though no in-person instruction potentially means no graduation ceremonies for seniors and no prom.

“It’s not a big deal about going to prom and all that, but graduation that’s a big deal,” Cooper said. “I’d rather go back to school, finish it out, and walk because that’s the main thing I wanted to do.”

For now both students said they are taking things a day at a time — it’s all they can do.

“Keep your head up, always stay positive. Don’t look for the bad stuff, look for what you actually did. You made it this far. You can’t let a virus stop us.”