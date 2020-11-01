Ongoing pandemic worsens Indiana schools’ substitute teacher woes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana school districts’ long-running struggles to find substitute teachers have become more difficult as fears about the coronavirus keep some veteran substitutes away.

That’s forcing staff at some school districts to fill in more often for absent teachers.

Districts around the state report that substitute teachers are staying away because they’re wary of returning to the classroom at a time when coronavirus cases are surging.

Mike Sullivan began substituting for western Indiana’s Vigo County School Corp. in March 2019. But on the recommendation of his doctor, he’s not substituting this year because he is at higher risk for the coronavirus.

