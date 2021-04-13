Ohio urges pause in J&J vaccine; US reviews blood clot cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s top health officials are urging providers to temporarily stop using the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended that pause Tuesday while investigating reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

They say they’re investigating unusual blood clots in six women in the days after vaccination.

Millions of doses of the J&J vaccine have been given around the country — the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Ohio had been using the single-dose shot for vaccination clinics on college campuses and to expand vaccine availability in other areas.