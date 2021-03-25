Ohio to open 11 stationary mass vaccination sites and 4 mobile clinics around state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Cleveland mass vaccination site and regional mass vaccination site locations.

CLEVELAND MASS VACCINATION SITE:

As of Wednesday, more than 46,000 people have been vaccinated at the state-federal mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center, Gov. DeWine announced. Next week will be the final segment of first doses vaccines.

Starting April 6, second doses will begin to be administered. Appointments can be scheduled by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. or by calling 1-833-427-5634 (1-833-4-ASK-ODH).

REGIONAL MASS VACCINATION SITES:

Next week, Ohio will open 11 stationary mass vaccination sites and four mobile clinics that will travel throughout specific regions of the state. The stationary mass vaccination sites will be held at:

The Knights of Columbus, Lima, Ohio

The Lucas County Rec Center, Maumee, Ohio

Dayton-Montgomery County Convention Center, Dayton, Ohio

The Celeste Center, Columbus, Ohio

The Summit County Fairgrounds, Akron, Ohio

The site of the former Dillard’s at Southern Park Mall, Youngstown, Ohio

The Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

The Wilmington Airpark, Wilmington, Ohio

Adena Medical Education Center, Chillicothe, Ohio

Wayne Street Medical Campus, Marietta, Ohio

Colony Square Mall, Zanesville, Ohio

Additionally, an Ohio Northern University mobile clinic will start next week and travel between Wyandot, Marion, Union, Logan, Crawford and Hardin counties.

Graphic courtesy of the Ohio State Government

The Ohio University Mobile Clinic will travel between Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton, Washington, Morgan and Perry counties.

Graphic courtesy of the Ohio State Government

Additional details about the stationary and mobile clinics will be available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. or by calling 1-833-427-5634 (1-833-4-ASK-ODH). Appointments will be available for Ohioans ages 16 years and older.

VACCINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:

The Ohio Department of Aging has created the Vaccine Maintenance Program to ensure new residents and employees, and established residents and employees who previously decided not to receive a vaccine, can still choose to receive one.

“We are eager to partner with facilities across the state to ensure our long-term care residents and their caregivers are protected from COVID-19,” said Governor DeWine.

The list of facilities includes nursing homes and assisted living facilities who have not indicated their willingness to participate in the Vaccine Maintenance Program or confirmed how the facility would make vaccinations available to their residents and staff.

OHIO PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY SYSTEM:

New health data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health shows declining rates of COVID-19 exposure and spread in ten counties, Gov. DeWine said.

Dropping from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 2: Brown, Columbiana, Coshocton, Fulton, Lawrence, and Logan.

Dropping from Alert Level 2 to Alert Level 1: Holmes and Van Wert.

Graphic courtesy of the Ohio State Government

CASE DATA/VACCINE INFORMATION:

In-depth COVID-19 data for Ohio: coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohio’s central scheduling system: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

All vaccine providers: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov

More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine

Video of Thursday’s full update, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page. For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.