Ohio to name 3rd Vax-a-Million winners as vaccinations drop

FILE – In this May 25, 2021, file photo, a man walks by the entrance for Ohio’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state plans to announce the third pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening even as the initial bump from the incentive program fades and the vaccination numbers continue to drop.

The Ohio Lottery will announce the next winners of the state’s Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prizes at the end of the lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show at 7:29 p.m Wednesday.

The winners will include an adult who will take home $1 million and a child who’ll receive a full college scholarship.

The incentive initially resulted in a 43% increase in vaccinations across the state but the numbers have once again begun to decline.