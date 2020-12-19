Ohio spent $55M in early 2020 on gowns, 3 million from China

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, medical staff work at a COVID-19 testing site on at PrimaryOne Health in Columbus, Ohio. More than half of the $98 million that Ohio spent on personal protective equipment in the early months of the pandemic went to buy hospital gowns, including 3 million from China, where the virus began. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Associated Press tally shows that more than half the $98 million Ohio spent on personal protective equipment and ventilators in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic went to buy hospital gowns.

That included the purchase of 3 million gowns from an Ohio-based marketing and printing company that got them from a manufacturer in China.

The state also made two gown orders totaling $6 million from La La Land Production.

That is a Los Angeles-based manufacturer that said it pivoted from high-end fashion products to personal protective equipment in an effort to “to save lives and livelihoods.”

