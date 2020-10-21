Ohio sets new record for virus cases, total hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Virus cases in Ohio hit a new record as the state grapples with a concerning uptick in virus-related hospitalizations and deaths, a day after its largest school district announced it would stick to remote learning until mid-January.

The Ohio Department of Health shows daily reported cases of COVID-19 reached 2,366 on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of cases set Saturday by more than 130.

While the number of daily hospitalizations saw a slight decrease, with 135, state data shows more than 1,250 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 345 in ICUs and 164 on ventilators.

