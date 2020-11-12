Ohio sees new restrictions, faces closing bars, restaurants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WANE) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine beseeched Ohioans to take the surging coronavirus spread seriously, issuing new orders on mask enforcement in businesses, gatherings across the state and threatening to close bars, restaurants and fitness centers if cases continue to rise.
DeWine announced a reissuing of the state’s mask order with some additions and shifted the authority of mask enforcement from the local counties to the state.
- Each business will be required to post a Face Covering Requirement sign at all public entrances to the store.
- Each store will be responsible for ensuring that customers and employees are wearing masks.
- A new Retail Compliance Unit, comprised of agents led by the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, will inspect to ensure compliance.
If a business receives more than one violation it will have to close for 24 hours.
But the governor’s orders Wednesday were not as far-reaching as in March, when Ohio became one of the first states to go into lockdown.
