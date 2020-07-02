Ohio schools get reopening guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says most teachers will be required to wear masks or face shields at Ohio schools that resume in-person classes this fall, and face coverings are strongly recommended for students in third grade and above.

He shared long-awaited state guidance Thursday for districts considering whether and how to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials are urging schools to use social distancing, vigilantly assess symptoms, provide hand sanitizer and thoroughly clean school spaces.

But the guidance leaves many details up to the districts. The guidelines come as the number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Ohio continues to climb.

