Ohio school closure extended; FDA OKs mask-sanitizing system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio schools will remain closed until May 1 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. That extends his school-shutdown order another three weeks, after which it will be evaluated again.

The latest numbers show more than 1,900 cases confirmed in Ohio, with 39 deaths as of Monday. Officials say nearly 500 people are hospitalized.

There is a bit of good news for officials trying to equip health workers to protect themselves despite shortages of supplies: The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Columbus-based private research lab Battelle to deploy a system that can sanitize 160,000 face masks a day.

