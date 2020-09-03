Ohio reports 50 COVID-19 deaths, most in one day since June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) Ohio reported 50 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the highest one day total since June and Governor Mike DeWine indicated during an afternoon news conference that behavior over the Labor Day weekend will determine what fall looks like.

In total, Ohio has recorded 4,226 deaths. His advice for people for Labor Day is to follow the recommended guidelines and that it’s not so much where you go, but what you do. He provided an example of what he meant. A family who travels to a state park and practices social distancing while wearing masks will do more to prevent the spread of COVID-19 than the family who attends a get together at a neighbor’s without wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

DeWine also talked about a jump in the number of cases involving people ages 18-22. The jump is attributed to the return of students to colleges and he asked students to make smart choices.

This chart shows weekly case data for younger age groups from March to August. The 18-22 age group has jumped to 35-40% of all cases. To our friends in college, we ask you to be careful. You might not get seriously sick, but you can spread the virus to someone who could. pic.twitter.com/gxgiKvmhTr — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 3, 2020

The governor also announced an effort to monitor wastewater and detect levels of COVID-19 before outbreaks become apparent. There are currently 22 active sampling sites, and others are being added.