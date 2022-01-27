Ohio recommends move to clustered cases contract tracing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Health has recommended that local health departments shift their practice of COVID-19 contact tracing to a model that follows clusters of cases and not individual diagnoses.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is director of the state Health Department. He said Thursday that the instruction to local health departments would cover outbreaks in crowded settings such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities and nursing homes.

Vanderhoff said he has also notified schools that they too can discontinue universal contract tracing but should still plan to help health departments trace clusters of a coronavirus outbreak.