Ohio plans 1st shot for all school employees in February

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the state’s goal is for every school employee to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in February.

The governor says Cincinnati public school employees will receive their first shots later this week and other districts will begin next week.

The governor said Tuesday that Ohio does not have enough doses for all districts to be receiving vaccinations this month.

DeWine says the goal remains is for all Ohio children to return to in-person learning March 1.

The governor also said Ohio’s 10 p.m. curfew will move to 11 p.m. if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall.