Ohio OKs 2,000 child care sites, revises medical pot rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — About 2,000 child care centers in Ohio have been approved so far under a special “pandemic” license. to care for the children of first responders, health care workers and other workers deemed essential.

Lawmakers have passed legislation that aims to eliminate mandatory school testing and allow absentee voting in the postponed primary until April 28. In Dayton, plans are on hold to rebuild homes damaged in last year’s Memorial Day weekend tornado outbreak.

So far, Ohio has more than 700 cases of the new virus and 10 deaths. Health care workers account for one of every six cases in the state.

