Ohio names 3rd Vax-a-Million winners as vaccinations drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state has announced the third pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners even as the initial bump from the incentive program fades and the vaccination numbers continue to drop.

The Ohio Lottery announced the winners at the end of the lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show Wednesday. The winners include an adult who will take home $1 million and a child who’ll receive a full college scholarship.

Mark Cline of Richwood in Union County won the $1 million and Sara Afaneh of Sheffield Lake in Lorain County won the college scholarship. Ohio’s incentive initially resulted in a 43% increase in vaccinations, but the numbers have begun to decline.