Ohio HS football season shortened to 6 games, all go to playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s high school sports coordinating agency has announced the football season will be shortened to six games this fall and all teams will advance to the playoffs.

The move was announced Friday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. The change is still contingent on whether Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine permits football games to go ahead.

The governor has said he’ll make an announcement about fall contact sports next week. The change adopted by the OHSAA also allows schools to void their regular season football contracts with other schools.

