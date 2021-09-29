Ohio House Republicans debut new anti-vaccine mandate bill

Rep. Rick Carfagna, a Delaware Republican, discusses newly introduced legislation that would provide three exemptions for employees from being required to receive a coronavirus vaccine, including showing proof of natural antibodies from COVID-19, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The other exemptions are for employees who can show evidence of negative medical reactions to the vaccine, and reasons of conscience including religious convictions. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans have introduced a bill putting limits on employers’ ability to require that employees receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment.

The bill assigned to the House Health Committee would allow public and private employees to secure exemptions from mandated coronavirus vaccinations for three main reasons. Those are for negative medical reactions to the vaccine, proven natural immunity as demonstrated by the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, and reasons of conscience including religious convictions.

The bill’s co-sponsors are GOP Reps. Rick Carfagna of Delaware and Bill Seitz of Cincinnati.