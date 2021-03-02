Ohio health orders lift 300 person limit at banquet centers, increases sporting event limits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed the following public health orders:

First Amended Revised Order to Limit and/or Prohibit Mass Gatherings in the State of Ohio, with Exceptions. Changes include:

Wedding receptions, funeral repasts, proms and other events, whether or not food is served, at banquet facilities shall comply with previously signed health orders, including those regarding restaurants and facial coverings.

Events at banquet centers no longer have a 300 person limit as long as the centers comply with other health orders.

Pool tables, pinball machines, dart boards, juke boxes, video games, arcade games and other coin operated machines are permitted to be open.

Addenda to Director’s Second Amended Order that Provides Mandatory Requirements for Youth, Collegiate, Amateur, Club, and Professional Sports and Provides Mandatory Requirements for Entertainment Venues. Changes include:

The maximum number of spectators allowed in any indoor sports venue shall be 25% of the fixed, seated capacity.

The maximum number of spectators allowed in any outdoor sports venue shall be 30% of the fixed, seated capacity.

The maximum number of patrons allowed in any indoor entertainment venue shall be 25% of the fixed, seated capacity.

The maximum number of patrons allowed to gathered in any outdoor entertainment venue shall be 30% of the fixed, seated capacity.

Both orders are effective beginning 12:01 p.m. on Tuesday.