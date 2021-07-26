Ohio health officials won’t mandate mask-wearing in schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials say they don’t plan to mandate masks in schools this fall but strongly recommend students and staff wear face coverings if they aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Department of Health is urging school employees and eligible students age 12 and older to get vaccinated. It’s also recommending schools continue additional measures that have proven helpful, such as keeping extra distance between people indoors, improving ventilation, sanitizing and encouraging good hand-washing.

The department’s chief medical officer said Monday the recommended steps are essential to protecting children and ensuring a successful school year as students return to classrooms.