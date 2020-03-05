Ohio health director orders limited spectators at Arnold festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s health director has issued an order restricting most spectators from the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus over coronavirus concerns.

Thursday’s order is the latest development in a back-and-forth debate with organizers of the festival founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The order limits spectators to parents or guardians of participating minors and also allows attendance at some events Friday and Saturday.

Arnold organizers say they are being unfairly singled out but will abide by the order.

Festival events include weightlifting, bodybuilding, running races and martial arts. It is the single largest annual event held in Ohio’s capital.

