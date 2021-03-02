Ohio health dept. to retire system after 4K uncounted deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state health department official says an outdated reporting system led to the undercount of more than 4,200 COVID-19 deaths in Ohio and will now be retired.
The Ohio Department of Health will retire the manual system that has provided a real-time death toll from the pandemic.
Last month, a breakdown in the system led to a massive adjustment in the death count.
The department will switch Tuesday to exclusively relying on a slower but more reliable and accurate system to count virus-related deaths.
It had used this slower process as a quality check to reconcile the data from the manual system that failed.