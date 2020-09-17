Ohio governor to offer guidance for Halloween Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will provide guidance on how residents should plan for Halloween on Friday. The governor made the announcement during his coronavirus response update Thursday afternoon.

DeWine said the state will still leave it up to individual communities to decide hours for Halloween and Beggar’s Night with guidance from local health departments and that he’s received lots of requests on how those holidays should be handled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Look for an update to this story on Friday.