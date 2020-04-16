Ohio governor says some businesses may reopen after May 1

Two people walk past a closed storefront, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in University Heights, Ohio. Ohio has paid a record $227 million to more than 271,000 individuals who filed for unemployment in the past four weeks. Nationally, a record 22 million people have sought jobless benefits, including 5.2 million new claims reported Thursday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says some businesses taking proper precautions amid the pandemic could begin reopening after May 1. DeWine says any business that reopens must provide a safe environment, including social distancing, hand-washing and mask wearing.

DeWine says Ohio must be careful to avoid a situation where new coronavirus cases spike after society starts to reopen.

Meanwhile, officials say the percentage of beds available in Ohio hospitals is unchanged since before the coronavirus pandemic began, and facilities set aside to take extra patients aren’t being used so far. Hospital officials attribute this to the state’s early stay-at-home orders and the cancellation of elective surgeries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.