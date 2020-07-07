Ohio governor requiring masks for residents of 7 hard-hit counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is requiring residents of seven Ohio counties hardest hit by the coronavirus to wear a mask when out in public.

The order affecting residents of Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Huron, Montgomery and Trumbull counties takes effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Ohio saw 948 reported cases Tuesday, pushing the total probable and reported cases statewide to 58,904. Tuesday’s hospitalization count of 134 was the highest number in at least 21 days.

The mask mandate comes after DeWine announced last week that he will not be issuing a statewide mandate as have a number of other states, including Ohio’s neighbor, West Virginia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.