Ohio governor pushes vaccines as ‘ticket to freedom’

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday he doesn’t anticipate adding new coronavirus restrictions on schools or businesses despite the quick spread of virus variants in the state.

“What we’re seeing in Franklin County is what we’re seeing in many, many, many other counties in Ohio. And that is a strong variant, a variant that is multiplying very quickly, a variant that is more contagious than what we’ve seen in the past,”

DeWine said the vaccines are the key to stopping to the spread of the variant.

DeWine called the vaccines as the “ticket to freedom” for Ohioans.

Ohio’s neighboring state of Michigan is seeing a surge in virus cases because of more transmissible variants.