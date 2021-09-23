Ohio governor offers new vaccine incentive for young people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has offered a new college scholarship incentive program aimed at boosting the number of young people receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

The Ohio Vax-to-School program will offer five $100,000 college scholarships and 50 $10,000 college scholarships. The money can be used for college, trade school, or other opportunity advancements.

DeWine said Thursday that keeping children in schools is a top priority for the state, for parents and for teachers. The governor said only 46% of Ohioans aged 12-25 statewide have received the initial dose of the vaccine, with the numbers far lower in certain parts of the state.