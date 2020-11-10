Ohio Governor DeWine to address COVID-19 surge in Wednesday statewide address

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledges members of the media while entering his residence after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Bexley, Ohio. DeWine tested positive using a rapid test Thursday, before testing negative later in the day using a more sensitive laboratory-developed test. No test for coronavirus infection is perfect, and test results can be affected by a variety of factors, including the type of test used, the quality of the sample and when it was taken during the course of any infection. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE/AP) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has canceled Tuesday’s regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefing and instead will address the entire state early Wednesday evening about a “critical stage” in the battle against the virus.

The statewide address is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

On Monday Gov. DeWine appointed doctors to lead three zones across the state in an attempt to combat the continuous spread of the virus and maintain hospitals’ ability to respond to the pandemic in the coming weeks.

Also on Monday Ohio reported there were over 2,500 hospitalizations statewide, up from 2,000 hospitalizations on Thursday. A total of 154 hospitalizations were reported in the previous 24 hours alone.

“In Ohio, we are seeing an unprecedented spike in hospital utilization and it is impacting all areas of the state. While we are better prepared with personal protective equipment and physical capacity, what we are seeing now is an increasing demand on our staffing,” said incoming Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “If we don’t control the spread of this virus, we won’t be able to care for those who are acutely ill without postponing important, but less urgent, care. We anticipate that this kind of shift could happen in a matter of weeks if trends don’t change.”

As of Tuesday morning, Ohio had reported 254,974 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,524 deaths.

The three doctors were optimistic about Monday’s news of a Pfizer vaccine with a 90% effective rate. But the officials warned that people must not “let their guard down,” as the nation awaits the vaccine’s release.